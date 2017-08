Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Gateway Kartplex played host to Variety Club’s corporate karting challenge on Monday.

Several area businesses took part in Karting for Kids to help raise money for families of children with special needs.

More than 50 drivers entered the race.

One mother said it's events like these that have helped her pay for her son's medical costs.

Karting for Kids is part of the Speed Festival leading up to this weekend's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race.