× Man killed, woman wounded in Westport entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating after one person was killed and another wounded at a restaurant in the Westport bar and entertainment district in Kansas City.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night on the patio of Californos after an argument. Police say a male victim died at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that wasn’t believed to be life threatening.

Witnesses are asked to contact police. Police say at least 200 people were on the patio when the shooting happened.