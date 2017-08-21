Mizzou Football Preview with T.J. Moe

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne opened up the Sports Final set to former Mizzou wide receiver and O'Fallon, MO native T.J. Moe. The two spent a segment of the show going over the upcoming 2017 Tigers football schedule and what to expect at the Zoo this fall.

 