Pet of the Week: MEHS seeking litter sponsor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _MEHS recently welcomed a mom and three puppies to their facility! The three little boys still have several weeks until they will be available for adoption but you’re welcome to fill out applications through www.mehs.org.

MEHS is also seeking a litter sponsor.

A sponsorship of $250 will provide housing, food, initial immunizations, deworming and care for the puppies. The litter sponsors name and logo will appear next to each puppies cage, an announcement of the sponsorship will be included on our Facebook page, website and e-newsletter, the sponsor’s name will be announced during the company’s weekly Fox 2 News segment.

Your organization (or the individual sponsor) will have puppy naming rights!

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor to this litter or if they would like additional information, please contact us via email (info@mehs.org) or phone (618-656-4405).

If you are interested in learning more, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

