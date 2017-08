PERRYVILLE, MO – A plane flipped over after a liftoff attempt at the Perryville Airport. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, shortly after a solar eclipse. There are minor injuries reported in the accident.

At 1:45pm, a 2 seat plane, was taking off from the Perryville Airport when the pilot lost control and ran off into the grass and overturned the aircraft.

The pilot received minor injuries, and refused treatment. The FAA will investigate.

Plane crash at the Perryville Airport. @kfvsnews no details right now. Witness tells me man got out. pic.twitter.com/rEbnTRIlrO — Justin Fischer (@JFischerKFVS) August 21, 2017