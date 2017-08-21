Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph home
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting at a St. Joseph home.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that that police responded to the home around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed that one person was killed. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim. Police are investigating.
___
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri
39.767458 -94.846681