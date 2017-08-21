× Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph home

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting at a St. Joseph home.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that that police responded to the home around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed that one person was killed. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim. Police are investigating.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri