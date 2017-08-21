× Slain Kansas City teen was preparing to leave for college

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A former high school football standout from Kansas City who was killed as he prepared to leave for college has been remembered at a game.

KSHB-TV reports that 18-year-old Roosevelt Cooper was honored Saturday before his former Hogan Prep teammates played and beat Central High School. Cooper was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a grocery store. Cooper had been getting ready to start his freshman year at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Longtime friend Iley Simmons says Cooper “had a future” and made “everyone laugh.” He says he wants the violence in his community to end.

Sports reporters from across Missouri had named Cooper a second-team Class 3 all-state defensive back after the 2016 season.

Information from: KSHB-TV