Springfield exploring possible bicycle-sharing program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A coalition of groups in Springfield is looking at starting a bicycle-sharing program in Illinois’ capital city.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the goal is to make Springfield more bicycle-friendly and provide recreational opportunities for tourists and residents. The coalition is pursuing the idea of having sponsorships from local businesses or grants fund the program and civic groups manage it. Similar program in other cities or college campuses set up racks of five or more bicycles for people to rent on an hourly basis.

Groups involved in the efforts include Downtown Springfield Inc., the city’s Bicycle Advisory Council, the University of Illinois-Springfield, Springfield Bicycle Club and the city park district and public works department.

Organizers say they could choose a vendor as soon as this fall.

Information from: The State Journal-Register