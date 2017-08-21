St. Charles County Police search for missing K9

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. _The St. Charles County Police Department is requesting the public`s help locating K9 Tank, a member of its K9 Unit. He was last seen wearing a white collar with black letters that read ‘POLICE’ in the area of West Sunny Hills and Ohmes Road around 12:30 a.m., Monday, August 21.

K9 Tank is a 2-year-old, 70 pound Hanoverian Hound. He has been in service with the St. Charles County Police Department since October 2016. His primary duties include tracking, trailing, and narcotic detection. Less than 24-hours after graduating from training school, K9 Tank with the assistance of his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess, rescued a young child with Autism. Less than one week later, he rescued a dementia patient.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of K9 Tank is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636.949.3000. Photos are attached.