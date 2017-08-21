× Thousands fill Southern Illinois University’s stadium to watch eclipse

CARBONDALE, IL — Thousands of people were preparing to watch Monday’s solar eclipse in Illinois, many in the southern part of the state where a total eclipse is expected.

About 14,000 people filled Southern Illinois University’s Saluki Stadium in Carbondale to watch Monday’s total solar eclipse.

SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith says some clouds appeared about 6 minutes before the eclipse was to reach totality and “the entire stadium was cheering the clouds away.” Goldsmith says during the totality it was very quiet in the stadium but “at the end of it people were giving each other high fives” and there was more cheering.

Experts have said the eclipse was to reach its great point of duration a few miles south of Carbondale.

The school’s event included 20-person suites for $10,000. SIU also had live eclipse video on the stadium scoreboard and marching band performances. Eclipse safety glasses were provided.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the viewing event.