× What time is the eclipse? Check times for any location

ST. LOUIS — The Great American Eclipse will pass over the U.S. today, with totality just to the north of Denver,

But even if you won’t have 100 percent of the sun obscured by the moon, there’s still a lot to see, if you know when to look.

Photos: Share your eclipse pictures

The chart below shows eclipse times for many places in Missouri and Illinois, compiled by the NASA. All times in CST.