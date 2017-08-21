What time is the eclipse? Check times for any location

Traffic updates: MODOT and IDOT warning drivers to be prepared for the Great American Eclipse

Beautiful solar eclipse in space, photorealistic illustration

ST. LOUIS —  The Great American Eclipse will pass over the U.S. today, with totality just to the north of Denver,

But even if you won’t have 100 percent of the sun obscured by the moon, there’s still a lot to see, if you know when to look.

The chart below shows eclipse times for many places in Missouri and Illinois, compiled by the NASA. All times in CST.

Location Partial Eclipse Begins Total Eclipse Begins Total Eclipse Ends Partial Eclipse Ends
Warrenton 10:48 AM 1:15 PM 1:17 PM 2:42 PM
Wentzville 10:48 AM 1:16 PM 1:17PM 2:43 PM
Ballwin 10:49 AM 1:16 PM 1:18 PM 2:43 PM
Arnold 10:49 AM 1:17 PM 1:19 PM 2:44 PM
South St. Louis 10:49 AM 1:17 PM 1:18 PM 2:44 PM
Columbia 10:50 AM 1:17 PM 1:19 PM 2:44 PM
Perryville 10:51 AM 1:18 PM 1:21 PM 2:46 PM
Carbondale 10:52 AM 1:20 PM 1:22 PM 2:47 PM