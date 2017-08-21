Win Shania Twain tickets EVERY DAY this week!

Global superstar Shania Twain has announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album, NOW. She is coming to the Scottrade Center June 13th, 2018! These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25th at Ticketmaster.com

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25th.

One of the most highly anticipated albums of 2017, NOW, will be released on September 29 via Mercury Nashville, and is offered as both a 12-track standard and 16-track deluxe album. Fans can pre-order the album HERE and instantly receive “Life’s About to Get Good,” “Poor Me”, and beginning tomorrow, Aug. 18, pre-orders also receive Shania’s brand new single impacting radio Sept. 18, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.”

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, Shania Twain; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

