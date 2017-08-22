× 25 years later, authorities press for help in Zywicki case

LaSalle, Ill. – A quarter century since Iowa college student Tammy Zywicki was abducted in Illinois and found slain in Missouri, authorities again are asking for the public’s help in trying to finally solve the case.

Illinois State Police and the FBI issued the appeal Tuesday, a day before the 25th anniversary of 21-year-old Zywicki’s disappearance. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to any suspects.

Authorities say Zywicki was driving from her New Jersey home to Iowa’s Grinnell College for her senior year when she was last seen alive near her disabled 1985 Pontiac T1000 along Interstate 80 near LaSalle in central Illinois.

Her stabbed body was found more tan a week later wrapped in a blanket in southwestern Missouri east of Joplin.