Bommarito Automotive Group 500 expected to bring in $40M to local economy

ST. LOUIS - The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is just days away and the whole city is starting to get ready.

According to Curtis Francois the President and Owner of Gateway Motorsports Park, 35,000-40,000 people are expected to come to the area for the event, with an economic impact of around $40 million dollars.

Tuesday night at Busch Stadium was IndyCar night. It was one of the events leading up to this weekend race.

IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter arrived on the field in an IndyCar to throw out the first pitch of the game. Before that Matt Carpenter was signing autographs for excited fans.

The race will be held at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL Saturday, August 26th at 9:40 pm.