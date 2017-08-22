× Burned bones found in rural Missouri identified as missing girl, 16

THEODOSIA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Ozark Radio Network reports that Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed says the remains are those of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie. She was reported missing in late July from her home in Longrun, where she lived with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Items taken during a search of the home and surrounding area included a meat grinder, a knife and 26 bottles of lye, which can be used to accelerate the breakdown of bodily tissue.

The warrant for the search says Leckie grew up with her adoptive mother in Minnesota but had resumed living with her biological mother within the last year. No charges have been filed.