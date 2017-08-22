Confederate Drive no longer exists in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Forest Park's Confederate Drive is being removed. During the eclipse, while eyes were skyward, the St. Louis Streets Department was focused on the park's ground. Workers began to remove Confederate Drive, that lead to where the confederate memorial was located before it was removed in June.

The city says it's spending nearly $12,000 to add plants, flowers and grass. Work should end by next week.

Some city leaders claim a master plan for Forest Park always included removing Confederate Drive. However, there is a bill currently being considered by the Board of Aldermen to rename the road, Scott Joplin Drive.