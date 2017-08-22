Dine out to make a difference at Llywelyn`s Pub in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. _Don't feel like cooking tonight? The group, Community Living invites you to Llywelyn`s Pub in St. Peters to dine out to make a difference.

The organization provides services and opportunities for people with disabilities.

Mention "community living" to your server and 20 percent of total proceeds from the day will be donated back to the organization.

Firefighters from Central County Fire & Rescue will be at Llywelyn`s from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a fire truck on display.

Llywelyn's Pub

3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

St Peters, Mo. 63376