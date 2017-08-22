× 3 injured on flight diverted to St. Louis after encountering severe turbulence

ST. LOUIS – A regional airline flight was forced to land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Tuesday evening around 5:30 pm.

Officials with SkyWest Airlines tell Fox 2 that Flight 3167, operating under American Eagle from Atlanta to Chicago was diverted to St. Louis after hitting severe turbulence. The plane landed without further incident and was met by paramedics on the tarmac.

Three persons were injured on the flight, a flight attendant and 2 passengers. All were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

It’s not known if the flight continue on to Chicago.

Statement from SkyWest Airlines:

SkyWest Flight 3167, operating as American Eagle from Atlanta to Chicago, diverted to St. Louis after it briefly encountered unexpected severe turbulence. The flight landed without incident in St. Louis, where paramedics met the aircraft. A flight attendant and two customers were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The safety of all onboard our aircraft is our primary concern. Both American Airlines and SkyWest are taking care of our passengers and crew at this time.