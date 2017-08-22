× Imo’s adds NBA star Jayson Tatum as spokesman

ST. LOUIS — Imo’s adds a second local ingredient to their pie promotions. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jayson Tatum, the former Chaminade basketball star and Boston Celtics’ top draft choice, has signed on to be a spokesman for the local pizza chain.

Tatum will soon appear in both print and television ads for the company. To celebrate the deal Imo’s will offer special deals on Tatum’s favorite order, pepperoni, bacon and green pepper.

Tatum joins fellow St. Louis native David Freese as the company’s local sports hero spokesman.