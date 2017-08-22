× Jury selection underway for Chicago officer in 2013 shooting

CHICAGO (AP) _ Jury selection is underway for the federal trial of a Chicago police officer accused of firing into a car full of teenagers in 2013, wounding two.

Marco Proano is charged with civil rights violations for using unreasonable force and causing bodily injury. The 42-year-old Proano allegedly fired multiple times into the vehicle occupied by the teens as it backed away after being stopped for speeding.

In recommending his firing, the Chicago Police Department’s Independent Police Review Authority noted dash-cam video shows him firing in the direction of a person in the car he claims to be protecting.

Defense attorney Dan Herbert has said the shooting was justified because the car was stolen and another officer saw a gun inside.

Chicago settled a civil lawsuit with the injured teenagers for $360,00.