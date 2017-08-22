Meet the St. Louis babies born during the solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There were several families having babies while most of us were enjoying Monday's eclipse excitement. Luna Ray Ecton was born at 2:37pm and Brice Robert Hemme was born at 2:20pm on August 21, 2017. Both came into the world during the eclipse.

"Her name has been Luna Ray for a couple years before she was even conceived, and I think it is fate,” said Ashli Ecton.

Luna was a late arrival. This bundle of joy was due on the 17th. However, with 6 minutes left in the eclipse, she decided it was time.

“We were out there 10 minutes. We went inside afterward and thirty minutes later she was here,” said Ashli Ecton.

Baby Brice wasn't due until September 7th. His arrival at 2:20pm didn't allow mom Erin Hemme to be outside. She did her best to see eclipse.

“You could see outside start to get hazy and nurses were coming in, and out, to go see it. I was fine because I had an epidural,” said Erin Hemme.

When Erin went into labor, dad Joel Hemme was cheering for a "totality" birth.

“He kept saying, 'Come on Erin, just push him out at 1:18.' I said that I don't know if it is that easy to do,” said Erin Hemme.

As you can imagine, both families are getting bombarded with well wishes and congratulations for having eclipse babies. They are having fun with it as well.

“We have many pics of him with glasses. I wore glasses during the delivery. It was a day,” said Joel Hemme.

Both families say they cant wait to take their children to see the next eclipse in 2024.

“We will definitely be going to see that. It will be amazing,” said Ashli Ecton.