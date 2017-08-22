Mother of former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The estranged mother of former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson pleaded not guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud. Carol Dotson, 70, walked out of federal court after her arraignment.

Dotson is accused of embezzling more than $2 million while working for an Olivette real estate company. Dotson was arrested last week and later posted bond.

Her attorney said it wasn't necessary for a judge to read the charges in court. Carol Dotson had no comment as she was escorted out to a car.