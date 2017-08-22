Officers placed on leave after shooting knife-wielding person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by two St. Louis police officers after the man allegedly severely wounded a neighbor and a cop.

Interim Police Chief Larry O’Toole said the wounded officer was slashed on his arm and the officer was lucky his injured were not more serious.

The peacefulness of Ridge Avenue at Union in North City was broken Tuesday morning by the sounds of gunfire.

“That’s when the shots rang out. About four shots rang out in the house,” neighbor Tony Boyd said.

Police were called to a two family flat around 8:15 a.m. They found a man stabbed in the face arms, and torso at the scene.

“The victim told the responding officers that the suspect, who was in his apartment, had stabbed him. The officers responded to that apartment to take him into custody and that’s where the stabbing of the officer and the subsequent shooting of the suspect happened,” O'Toole said.

The chief said when the officer was stabbed with a kitchen knife, he and his partner opened fire, killing the suspect.

“You can clearly tell the intent of the suspect because of the injuries to the victim," O'Toole said. "The officer is very fortunate he didn’t not suffer severe injuries.”

The chief said officers have responded to the address several times since the beginning of the year. A 28-year-old woman was also arrested at the apartment. She’s suspected being involved in the attack.

The injured officer has been on the force 7 years; his partner has served 9 years. Department policy requires both men to be placed on administrative leave. At last report, the stabbing victim was in serious but stabled condition. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters were called to the home earlier Tuesday morning when a BBQ pit overturned. Police think that could relate to Tuesday’s violence. A fire department spokesman said crews didn’t notice any problems between residents at the scene at the time. ​