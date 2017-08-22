× Lieutenant Governor calls for special session to expel Sen. Nadal over Trump assassination quip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Senate leaders are looking into ousting Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal from office because of a Facebook comment she made about hoping President Donald Trump gets assassinated.

Tuesday afternoon Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson sent a letter to members of the Missouri Senate calling for a special session in conjunction the veto session in September to expel Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal from office.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Majority Leader Mike Kehoe both said Friday that they want Chapelle-Nadal to resign but are researching the expulsion process if she doesn’t quit.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said senators should expel Chappelle-Nadal from office if she doesn’t leave voluntarily.

Chappelle-Nadal says she won’t resign. She says the Facebook comment, which she deleted, was inappropriate and stemmed from frustration with how Trump responded to a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

Removing a lawmaker requires a two-thirds vote of the chamber. The Senate isn’t schedule to be in session until Sept. 13.

A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment hoping for President Donald Trump’s assassinatio could face an effort to remove her from office.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday both said state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal from office.

Numerous top Democratic and Republican officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign because of the Facebook comment she wrote and later deleted Thursday. But the lawmaker from the St. Louis area has said she won’t step down.

The Missouri Constitution says a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber.

The Legislature is not currently in session, but it is scheduled to convene in mid-September to consider veto overrides.