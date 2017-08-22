× Spokeswoman: Illinois governor will sign immigration bill

CHICAGO (AP) _ A spokeswoman says Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign a plan that would limit cooperation between authorities in Illinois and federal immigration authorities.

The Republican has previously called it a “reasonable” bill but declined to reveal his decision. Rauner spokeswoman Laurel Patrick said Tuesday that Rauner will sign the measure Monday, which is his deadline to act.

The measure would, among other things, prohibit state and local police from searching, arresting or detaining someone solely because of immigration status, or because of federal immigration detainers. But local authorities would be able to hold someone if federal officials have a valid criminal warrant.

The plan, passed with heavy Democratic support, was scaled back from an initial proposal. Law enforcement groups and immigrant rights activists back the plan