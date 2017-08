Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ A suspect was shot by police Tuesday morning in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue, west of Union Boulevard.

No officers were injured. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear.

