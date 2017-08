× Victim of deadly hit-and-run crash in Missouri identified

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Independence was a 55-year-old woman.

Police say Cherie Jenner-Summa, of Independence, was struck Thursday by an eastbound car as she crossed U.S. 24 at an intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are working to identify the make and model of the car that hit her.