Woman charged in murder of Festus man

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County prosecutors have charged a woman in connection with last week’s murder of a Festus man.

According to Corporal Matthew Moore, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a burglary involving gunshots at a residence in the 10000 block of Vail Drive just after 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Deputies found the body of 49-year-old Steven Pruitt inside the residence. He was a renter and living in the residence at the time.

Moore said investigators believe Pruitt was targeted.

The suspect, identified as Laurel Leeker, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. She remains in custody at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Jail.