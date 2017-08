× Woman’s body pulled from the Blue River in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman’s body has been pulled from the Blue River in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that Kansas City Fire Water Rescue crews responded with police around 1 p.m. Monday. Crews recovered the body from the river a quarter mile from the Missouri River about an hour later. Detectives are investigating. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

