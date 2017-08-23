× Cardinals place Rosenthal on 60-day DL

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday, effectively ending the closer’s 2017 season.

Rosenthal went on the 10-day DL on August 17 with right posterior elbow irritation. He recorded 11 saves during the season and was 3-4, with a 3.40 ERA, and 76 strikeouts.

The Cardinals also purchased the contract of left-handed reliever Ryan Sherriff from their triple-A affiliate in Memphis. The team optioned right-hander Josh Lucas to Memphis after Tuesday night’s game.

Sherriff, 27, was a 28th round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He’s appeared in 48 games for the Memphis Redbirds this season, recording six saves in seven opportunities, with a 5-1 record and 3.19 ERA. He’ll wear jersey no. 65.

Lucas made his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 19. In two appearances, Lucas struck out five over four innings.