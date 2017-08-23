Child suicide risk increases as school year starts

ST. LOUIS — September is suicide prevention month.  As kids say goodbye to the carefree summer and head back to the classroom children's hospitals see an increase in the number of kids admitted for thoughts of suicide and self harm.

A new report shows the number of kids with thoughts of suicide or self harm have more than doubled in the past decade.

