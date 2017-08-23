× Harassment claims at Missouri Capitol inspire intern website

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – There’s a new website aimed at providing sexual harassment resources to interns following past allegations of misconduct at Missouri’s Capitol.

Advocacy groups on Wednesday announced the website, which has information on students’ rights, preparing for internships and how to identify harassment.

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence and Partners In Prevention created the site following allegations that former Democratic state Sen. Paul LeVota sexually harassed interns, which he repeatedly denied. He resigned in 2015.

Former Republican House Speaker John Diehl also stepped down in 2015 after admitting to sending sexually suggestive texts to an intern.

House members and staff now must attend annual sexual-harassment training.

Current Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson says the website will help ensure there’s a safe environment at the Capitol and other Missouri workplaces.