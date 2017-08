Mark McGwire Grateful to Cardinals Fans as he prepares to Enter Team’s Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire is in St. Louis this week with the Padres. McGwire is the Padres bench coach. They are in the middle of a three game series here at Busch Stadium. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with McGwire before Wednesday's game about the former home run king's upcoming induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. That ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 26th at Ballpark Village. McGwire credits the Cardinals fans for making this honor possible for him.