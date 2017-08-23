× Meteorologist Dave Murray has a sad update about ‘Sky’

ST. LOUIS, MO — You may have seen Dave Murray’s dogs during his weather specials. They are a big part of his life. He shared some sad news Wednesday. Meteorologist Dave Murray posted this update to his Facebook page:

“We bring you sad news his morning. Sky suffered a heart attack at 3am and then went into a series of seizures. She crossed the bridge at 4:39am. We were there and she died in our arms. She was a fighter but the transfusion and series of steroids did not get her going. It was time, she was not coming back. She now joins Stormy who died in 1991, Stars in 2007 and Sunshine in 2008. The pics are a series from Sky’s life. She was the perfect Lab and will always be in our hearts and mind.



Rain is doing okay but it is a struggle for all in our family.



Special thanks to Millis Animal hospital especially Larry Millis. Way beyond the call of duty for her entire life but especially over the last 7 days. Larry was there day and night, any hour of the day. You are the best. And also all the folks at VSS (Veterinary Specialty Services) and especially the care of Dr. Tim Koors at the hospital. Your care and expertise were perfect.



Also thanks to the tens of thousands of folks that have followed my posts the last several days. Your thoughts, prayers and love have been amazing…Janis and I love each and every one of you. Proving once again that the people of St. Louis are the best. Also thanks to all the people at Fox 2 for understanding and for your concerns and prayers.



Sky makes her last appearance on my Fall weather forecast this Thursday…August 24th at 9pm. I will not be working today… just numb.



We miss her terribly, our hearts are broken.”