One person taken into custody after two shot in Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in Kirkwood. A man and woman were rushed to a hospital. One person is in custody.

The shooting happened at around 1:30am near the intersection of Gordon and Ohlman near Big Bend. A burgundy Ford Taurus at the scene has multiple gunshot holes in the windshield. The victims were found by the vehicle.

Both of the shooting victims were conscious and talking when first responders arrived on the scene. Police say the man and the woman will need surgery for their injuries.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. Police believe he was the shooter. A handgun was recovered in the area of the shooting.

It is not clear what sparked the violence or if the victims and suspect know each other.

Double shooting scene earlier in Kirkwood at Gordon and Ohlman near Big Bend. Adult man/woman shot. Police say...(1) pic.twitter.com/YmpMHStPiX — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) August 23, 2017