FOX 2 and KPLR 11, along with CBS Radio, St. Louis County Parks and thousands of onlookers gathered for a Total Eclipse Viewing Party at Jefferson Barracks Park. Hosted by FOX 2’s Mandy Murphey and Meteorologist, Chris Higgins, attendees could sample food truck cuisine, dance and sway to live music from Cold Roses and Nina Diaz, and get a first glimpse at a special edition commemorative Solar Eclipse Stamp from the US Postal Service.
PICTURES: Solar Eclipse Viewing Party 2017
