Powerball hopefuls purchase tickets with dreams of winning second-largest payout

ST. LOUIS – It’s a big day for gamblers and dreamers, as the second biggest Powerball jackpot in history is up for grabs Wednesday night.

All three cash registers at the 7-Eleven at Schuetz and Lackland roads were humming all day with one Powerball sale after another. Nearly every customer in the store bought at least one ticket.

Store management said they’ve been selling more than $700 worth of Powerball tickets an hour. Somebody has got to win it eventually. The odds of winning the $700 million grand prize jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, but many didn’t mind spending a couple bucks for a ticket.

"I’m going to be making a stop at each stop and just buying … one ticket from three stores. I’m on my way to work," said LaTonia Hall.

When asked what they’d buy if they hit it big, customer John Killingsworth said, "Lot of traveling and 1965 Mustang."

Cindy Scott-Jones said, "Pay off the house, buy a new house, take care of the family, and set up Stray Rescue."

If no one wins Wednesday night, it’s entirely possible the next Powerball jackpot could jump to a billion dollars.