Radioactivity in storm water runoff not linked to landfill

ST. LOUIS — Radioactivity found in storm water runoff from the West Lake Landfill is not linked to the landfill. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it is the result of testing on samples collected during heavy rain in April.

The samples found levels of alpha particles, more than allowed for drinking water. But low levels of radioactivity can occur naturally.

EPA officials and the landfill owners say there’s no public health risk.