Rookie Luke Weaver helps Cardinals beat Padres 6-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals had lost three straight and six of eight following an eight-game winning streak, and had allowed at least five runs in each of the last 12 games.

Weaver (2-1), the right-hander who turned 24 on Monday, allowed three hits in his longest career outing and matched his career best with 10 strikeouts.

San Diego’s Jhoulys Chacin (11-9) allowed five runs _ four earned _ on six hits in 4 2-3 innings. He struck out three, walked three and hit four batters.

The Cardinals’ leadoff hitters reached and scored in four of the first five innings. Three of those runs scored with two outs.

St. Louis opened the first inning with back-to-back doubles, with Tommy Pham driving in Wong, and Pham scoring on Dexter Fowler’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Wong led off the third with a single and scored on Jedd Gyorko’s two-out infield single. Greg Garcia scored on Chacin’s two-out throwing error on an errant pickoff in the fourth, making it 4-0. Fowler scored on Chacin’s bases-loaded wild pitch in the fifth.

Manuel Margot’s triple off reliever Seung Hwan Oh in the eighth plated the Padres’ first run, making it 5-1. Cory Spangenberg hit a solo home run, his 13th, off John Brebbia in the ninth.