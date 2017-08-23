Sarah Jessica Parker couldn’t conceal her excitement over the eclipse

You weren’t the only one whose day took a detour thanks to the eclipse.

On the “Scandal” set, stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley paused to gaze up. Lady Gaga took a chair to a roof and sent an important message to the sky.

And Sarah Jessica Parker parked a boat in the middle of a lake and produced one of the best eclipse reaction videos you’ll see.

“Oh my god, this is the most spectacular light I’ve ever seen in my life,” she squeals in a video posted to Instagram. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

The thrills of eclipse chasing ! First sighting. Chip out upper right! Don't look without glasses! Someone took a bite out of the cookie! A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

In an earlier video posted, the actress, who said she was in South Carolina, joked she and her group were “officially eclipse chasers.”

On Monday morning, the event captured the attention of people across the U.S., including President Donald Trump.

It was the first total solar eclipse to cross the country since 1918.

“We stopped work for a celestial moment,” wrote Minnie Driver from the Los Angeles set of “Speechless.”

“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris O’Donnell, Rob Reiner, and Melissa Etheridge also took some time to post nods to the eclipse on social media.

Dwayne Johnson got in on the fun, too, with an unconventional take on the astronomical event.

“Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls of all ages…I am, in fact, causing an eclipse,” he said in an Instagram video. “The first human ever to cause [an eclipse].”

The next solar eclipse that will be visible from the United States will be on April 8, 2024.

Maybe next time, Rock.