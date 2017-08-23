Surveillance cameras catch ‘porch pirates’ in the act in south city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – So-called "porch pirates" are targeting south St. Louis and it appears they don't even care about attracting attention.

The two suspects were caught on home surveillance cameras stealing a package from one man's porch in broad daylight.

When Ryan Barry took a look at his video, he saw a man wearing a red shirt, red hat and a black backpack taking the package left at his front door. Barry did a double-take when he noticed the suspects speed off in a motorized scooter.

"Riding the scooter on the sidewalk was a little brazen to me," said Ryan Barry.

Not only that, you can hear the suspects honk the horn before leaving on their noisy scooter.

It happened Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Humphrey.

Barry notified St. Louis police and posted the surveillance video on his neighborhood Facebook page, dubbing the thieves “porch pirates.”

"This is a tight community here and we look out for each other and as soon as I posted the video, a few neighbors commented, 'we have eyes out looking for these two suspects'," said Barry.

Ironically, the booty the porch pirates snatched was a replacement to Barry's current surveillance system, which was acting up recently.

"Luckily the camera clicked on at the right time," said Barry. "They actually stole something that could possibly end up catching them in the end.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.