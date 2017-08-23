Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis

Two injured in south St. Louis domestic dispute

Posted 6:53 am, August 23, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

ST. LOUIS — Two people are injured during a domestic dispute early this morning in south St. Louis. Police got the call just after midnight when four shots were fired at a home on Ohio avenue near Arsenal street.

One victim was shot in the foot and another was cut when he fell through a glass table. Both were taken to the hospital where their conditions are listed as stable.

A man is in custody this morning. Police have not yet revealed how the people are related.