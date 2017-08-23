Two injured in south St. Louis domestic dispute

Photo Gallery
ST. LOUIS — Two people are injured during a domestic dispute early this morning in south St. Louis. Police got the call just after midnight when four shots were fired at a home on Ohio avenue near Arsenal street.
One victim was shot in the foot and another was cut when he fell through a glass table. Both were taken to the hospital where their conditions are listed as stable.
A man is in custody this morning. Police have not yet revealed how the people are related.
38.599564 -90.226512