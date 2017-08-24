Amazon now employs 2,000 in Edwardsville after opening new fulfillment center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — From the moment you walk into the amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, you see a 700,000 square foot facility packed with product.

“We continue to grow in the area. We are excited. We have been open one year as of today and look forward to more great things going forward,” said Jason Speedy, general manager of the Edwardsville Amazon center.

Amazon now employees over 2,000 people between their two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville. Mayor Hal Patton says the mill shut down, and Otehr jobs were lost, Amazon was the perfect remedy for Madison county.

“They love it. They had jobs here. Their kids get employed here. They love the convenience. Amazon is an evolutionary company and evolving retail in the marketplace,” said Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton.

Senator Dick Durbin, Congressman John Shimkus and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton were all on the first public tour of the Amazon warehouse. They praised the company for their top notch care of employees, including full benefits on day one.

“We're kind of writing our own history and changing retail. Work hard and have fun. Its great to be a part of it. They offer a great compensation package and benefits,”said Jason Speedy.

While Amazon is making waves on the east side. There are getting ready to set up shop in Hazelwood as well.

“Hazelwood is going to be a sortation center. They are more downstream logistics partner. Take packages and sort them and hand off to us postal service," said Jason Speedy

Amazon says they want to grow and help the community grow as well.

“We're excited to be here in community and have great local support from all our leaders,” says Speedy.