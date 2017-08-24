Driver injures protesters at vigil for transgender woman killed by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _There was trouble at a vigil for a transgender woman killed by police. The driver of a car injured some marchers after they surrounded his car.

Several people suffered minor injuries, such as scrapes and cuts, but nothing needed medical attention.

The incident happened on Manchester Road not far from the Transgender Memorial Garden where the vigil was held for Kiwi Herring.

Herring was shot and killed by St. Louis police officers Tuesday, following a call for a cutting in north St. Louis.

Officers arrived on the scene and confronted Herring, who was holding a knife and refused to drop the weapon.

Herring stabbed an officer in the arm and a neighbor.

A partner of Herring, Kristy Thompson, was charged with assault and armed criminal action for her role in the stabbing of a neighbor who is still in serious condition.

Pix from car that drove through protesters, car stopped was surrounded, then drove through, one person ended up on hood, only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EYNxSJARoF — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017

