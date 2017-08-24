× Escaped inmate found dead in central Missouri home

FULTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say an escaped inmate has been found dead inside a central Missouri home.

KRCG-TV reports that the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office announced early Thursday morning that the body of 36-year-old Seth MacVittie, of Fulton, was found around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He had escaped last week from the county jail, where he was being held on a charge of receiving stolen property pending a court appearance.

Sheriff Clay Chism says MacVittie was spotted alive as recently as Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff declined to comment on whether MacVittie knew anyone living in the rural home where he was found. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday as part of the death investigation. The toxicology report could take up to 6 to 8 weeks to be completed.

Information from: KRCG-TV