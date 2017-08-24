× Father may miss Missouri trooper’s sentencing in son’s drowning case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The father of a 20-year-old man who died in 2014 fears he won’t be in the courtroom when a Missouri trooper is sentenced in his son’s case.

The Kansas City Star reports that Trooper Anthony Piercy was scheduled for sentencing Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. But the judge filed a motion earlier this month postponing the hearing to one hour later.

Craig Ellingson says he can’t be there if the new time stands because he won’t have enough time to fly back to Iowa for a football game dedicated to his son Brandon Ellingson.

Piercy pulled Brandon Ellingson over on the Lake of the Ozarks for suspicion of boating while intoxicated. Ellingson drowned after a wave threw him off the boat without a secured life vest.

Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boating violation in June.

