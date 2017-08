Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _Amazon formally celebrates the grand opening of its two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville. The facilities have been up and running for nearly a year now.

Illinois Senator, Dick Durbin, will speak at today's event.

Amazon has more than 1,500 workers at the two warehouses. One specializes in handling larger items such as big-screen televisions and sports equipment.

Workers in the other building handle smaller items such as books, toys and electronics.