FOX Fall Fanfest helicopter drop

SAUGET, IL - It's going to be a beautiful night for a ball game. The Gateway Grizzlies are playing the Southern Illinois Miners.

While there is nothing like the up-close experience of minor league ball, tonight , there is an extras special reason to stick around after the game. After the gamed there will be a FOX Fan Fest. They're doing a special promotion for the new shows coming to the FOX lineup here on KTVI.

Based on your ticket, you`ll be representing one of the three new shows premiering this Fall on FOX. All fans will be assigned one of three new Fox shows based on where they are sitting.

On the field, there will be three kiddie pools each representing the three Fox shows. The helicopter will drop tennis balls from over 100 feet in the air while hovered over the three pools. Fans are encouraged to cheer on their "show" to retrieve the most tennis balls.

The Orville: Sections 101-109

Ghosted: Sections 110-119

The Gifted: Sections 120, 121, Ga Lawn Seats & Bleachers

The pool that collects the most tennis balls will declare the winners of the Chopper Drop. These winners will all receive a special prize courtesy of the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Fox Fall Fan Fest will also incorporate a giveaway that every fan will want to get their hands on. Fox2Now will provide both shirts and cups with each of the respected show's logos on them. Fans will have their choice of what they want as they enter the ballpark that evening.

The front gates will open up at 5:45pm with first pitch coming in at 7:05pm.

