George R.R. Martin sets the record straight about watching 'Game of Thrones'

Before you scorch the earth with Wildfire, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin wants to reassure fans that he does in fact watch the HBO show that’s based on his famous books.

Metro reported on Monday that the author doesn’t watch the show because he’s too busy touring and writing.

The story came out of a series of interviews Martin did in Russia and he told Entertainment Weekly in an email that a language mix up may be to blame for the error.

He assured EW that he is a viewer, though he’s not caught up on season seven because he didn’t watch any TV while he was traveling abroad.

The author is pretty busy after all.

He’s involved in some “Game of Thrones” prequel projects HBO has planned, he’s writing “The Winds of Winter” which is the sixth novel in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy series and he’s set to executive produce “Who Fears Death,” which is based on the fantasy novel by Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor.

Martin might want to indulge in some binge watching soon as the seventh season finale airs Sunday on HBO.