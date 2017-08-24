Great Forest Forest Park Balloon Glow/Race Food Preview

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is less than a month away and people from all over will be flocking to Forest Park September 16th and 17th, to take part in a beloved St. Louis Tradition-The Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

The Balloon Glow and Balloon Race is a free public event and St. Louis family tradition for the past 44 years. Now you can take the experience to a new level when you purchase tickets for a VIP Experience that includes great food from Butlers Pantry, reserved parking and a front row seat. FOX2 is your proud sponsor

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

Central Fields in Forest Park

Saturday, September 17th

Noon – 6 P.M.

GreatForestParkBalloonRace.com